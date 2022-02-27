Radford leads hot-shooting Texas A&M over Ole Miss 76-66

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Tyrece Radford scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half as Texas A&M built a big lead and then cruised to a 76-66 victory over Mississippi on Saturday.

Texas A&M (18-11, 7-9 Southeastern Conference) has won three of its last four since ending a seven-game skid. Ole Miss (13-16, 4-12) has lost six of its last seven games.

The Aggies scored the first 14 points of the game and led 46-23 at the break, shooting 68% (19 of 28) from the floor in the first half. Radford made a pair of 3-pointers and 7 of 8 field goals. Ole Miss shot 36% (9 of 25) and missed eight 3-point attempts in the half.

Radford grabbed seven rebounds, was 8-of-12 shooting and has scored in double figures in seven of the last eight games. Hassan Diarra added 13 points and Quenton Jackson 11. The Aggies finished 27 of 50 (54%) from the floor and 17 of 23 from the free-throw line.

Henry Coleman III, who led the Aggies with 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting in a 16-point victory over Ole Miss on Jan. 11, had nine points and seven rebounds in this one.

Matthew Murrell scored 20 points to lead Ole Miss. Tye Fagan added 10 points and a career-high eight assists. The Rebels didn’t get within 10 points until about two minutes remained.

The Aggies have won six of the last eight games in the series.