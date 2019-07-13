Radio Day in the park

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Local amateur radio operators came together today to talk about the importance of ham radios and connect with the community.

The Magnolia and Lowndes County Amateur Radio Clubs joined forces for a radio day in Starkville.

The event lets amateur operators connect with the community and test out their gear.

“We do this periodically to set up our equipment to test it is mainly for fun, but we use it in cases of emergency. We’re able to set up in a moments notice in different places all over the state all over anywhere,” said Doug Camp.

Ham radios can be seen as a fun hobby, but during emergency situations, they can make all the difference.

“We can pass on information to people that are in the affected area. We can pass information to the affected area from emergency coordinators or any of that when regular communication breakdown ham radio usually gets through. We can pass that information back-and-forth to people inside the affected area and out this is the way to get in and out so when the phones don’t work we do,” said Camp.

Operators can talk to people all across the country to help get important information out.

“We got out here this morning at about 8 o’clock, and we were going about 8:45 we were up. I have already checked in to the national hurricane net; it is based out of Syracuse New York, checked in with them. They wanted information from the affected area, so I passed on what we’re seeing and also passed on any information that I heard from local stations that we’re in. The affected area is passing traffic to me,” said Camp.

The event was open to the public to help get more people interested in ham radios.