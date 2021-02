ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Drivers in Artesia will need to plan for alternate routes starting Wednesday.

The railroad cross going into Ellis Street will be closed starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.

The road will be closed for the whole week.

Artesia City Hall recommends drivers use the Gilmer-Wilburn Road crossing instead.

If you have any questions, please call Artesia City Hall at 662-272-5104.