Railroad work will shut down some roads in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Railroad work will be shutting down some Lowndes County roads for the next few days.

Beginning Friday, C&G will be doing maintenance at several of its road crossings.

- Advertisement -

Bethel Road – Eskridge Road – Smith Road – Steens Road – Steens Vernon Road and Porter Lane will be closed during the day while crews work.

They will reopen in the evening, but some areas may be temporarily filled with rocks until they can be repaved.

The Railroad and the county remind drivers to be extra cautious around these areas until work is complete.