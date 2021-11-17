COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: It was another beautiful day, but a strong cold front will bring changes to our weather over the coming days.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. mild with overnight lows in the low-50s. South wind 3-5 mph. Chance of rain: 60%.

THURSDAY: Overcast with isolated showers before 10am. We will set our daytime highs in the low-60s around 7am, then drop to the mid-50s by noon. Variable winds 5-15 mph with higher gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain: 30%.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and colder with overnight lows in the mid-30s. North wind 3-5 mph.

THIS WEEK: Scattered light showers will be possible Thursday as a front clears the region. Thursday afternoon will become sunny and windy with gusts up to 20 mph. Cooler air will also arrive with highs in the upper-50s to low-60s Thursday and Friday. The good news is our weather will be very nice once again this weekend with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s Saturday and Sunday.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No weather issues for Friday night’s games across the region except for the colder air. Temperatures will be in the low-40s near kickoff, then upper-30s for the drive home. No chance of rain.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Kickoff forecasts will be clear and pleasant across the region this Saturday. High pressure will keep the region mostly sunny to partly cloudy at worst. Afternoon highs are in the 60s & 70s across the deep south.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Tropical storm formation is not expected over the next five days. The Atlantic Hurricane Season ends November 30th.