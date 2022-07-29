Rain and storms likely at times this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A stretch of more active weather looks to develop across the Deep South this weekend.

FRIDAY: Before any showers and storms form today, highs should reach the lower to middle 90s with heat indices 100-105 degrees. While a few showers could form shortly after lunch, a much better coverage of rain and storms is expected after 3p into the evening hours. A few storms could become strong to severe with gusty wind the primary concern. These storms should weaken by late evening.

WEEKEND: Saturday looks to bring the most widespread coverage of rain and storms during the day. Highs should hold down in the 80s thanks to increased cloud cover and rain coverage. The severe threat looks quite low, but there will be a slightly increased flood potential…especially in areas seeing heavy rain Friday. Another round of showers and storms is likely Sunday afternoon as highs stay in the 80s. Rain totals will range from 1-3″ across the area with locally higher amounts possible.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered storms stay possible Monday and Tuesday afternoon with highs holding just shy of 90 degrees. Rain coverage still looks to decrease Wednesday but could pick up again to end the week.