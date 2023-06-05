Rain and Storms To Start the Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – With slightly more unstable air, showers and storms will be more numerous over the next couple of days.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and calm winds. Lows in the mid-60s. An isolated shower is possible before midnight, but most of us will be dry tonight.

MONDAY: Highs near 90°. Sun and clouds to start the day, but as the air heats up, scattered showers and storms will develop across the region Monday afternoon. Storms may produce heavy rain, thunder, and lightning. Chance of rain: 40%.

TUESDAY: Very similar to Monday’s forecast. Highs near 90°, with a chance for afternoon showers and storms.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday is slightly warmer and sunny. A stray storm is possible Wednesday afternoon, but rain coverage should be less than Mon & Tues. A cold front will sag south through the region on Thursday / Friday. Dry air moves in behind the front on Friday and Saturday. It should feel less humid this weekend! Have a great week!