Rain chance coming soon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures are continuing to trend in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Cloud coverage and rain chances increase into the middle of the week.

TUESDAY: It is going to be another nice day. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s. There will be lots of sun today, light clouds, and 0% chance for any rain.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Conditions are going to be mild tonight. Overnight low temperatures only fall into the lower 60/upper 50s. The sky will start filling in with more clouds.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures are going to continue around the lower 80s. There will be heavier cloud coverage for the middle of the week. The rain chance jumps to 40% with the approaching front.

END OF THE WEEK: Trending temperatures of upper 70s and lower 80s continues. Sky conditions will clear out, bringing back very sunny days.