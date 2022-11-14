Rain chance early as cold temperatures dig in

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Temperatures hover between the 50s and 40s for the high as our new colder pattern settles in. We have one more rain chance on tap early in the week before things dry out.

MONDAY: Highs touch the upper 50s as partly cloudy skies and some sunshine prevails. Lows hit the low 40s overnight. Rain and storms are set to move through overnight.

TUESDAY: A few overnight storms may bleed into Tuesday morning. Highs hit the low 50s while overnight temperatures drop into the upper 30s.