Rain chance early as cold temperatures dig in
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Temperatures hover between the 50s and 40s for the high as our new colder pattern settles in. We have one more rain chance on tap early in the week before things dry out.
MONDAY: Highs touch the upper 50s as partly cloudy skies and some sunshine prevails. Lows hit the low 40s overnight. Rain and storms are set to move through overnight.
TUESDAY: A few overnight storms may bleed into Tuesday morning. Highs hit the low 50s while overnight temperatures drop into the upper 30s.
REST OF THE WEEK: Highs once again touch the 40s Wednesday and Thursday before climbing back into the 50s Friday. Overnight temperatures hit their lowest of the fall thus far overnight Wednesday, dropping into the mid to upper 20s. Lows throughout the rest of the week will remain below freezing, save for a few in the lower 30s overnight Saturday. No rain is expected for the next few days after our rain chance Monday and Tuesday.