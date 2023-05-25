Rain Chance Friday & Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A few of us could see rain to kick off the holiday weekend. Nothing that will jeopardize your Memorial Day plans, though!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows near 60°. North-northeast breeze around 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Most of the day will be dry, with highs in the low to mid-80s. As a weak front sags southward into the region, a couple of showers or storms could develop in the late afternoon and evening. The best chance for rain will be north of Highway 82. Most of us will stay dry and have nice weather on Friday! Chance of rain: 20%.

SATURDAY: Extra clouds and slightly cooler. Highs in the low 80s. Scattered showers are possible during the day, but like Friday, most of us will stay dry. Saturday is not a washout! Chance of rain: 20%.

SUNDAY / MEMORIAL DAY: Improving weather! We’ll have a lot of sunshine on Sunday and Monday. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s, warming into the mid-80s on Memorial Day. Both days should be dry and warm, perfect for your outdoor plans!