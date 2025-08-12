Rain chance holds

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Through the middle of our week, we are expecting the heaviest chance for showers and storms. Temperatures are sticking to their Summer toasty-ness.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few isolated showers may continue into the later evening. Another muggy night, overnight lows will drop into the middle 70s. Heavy clouds will hold through the night and into the morning.

WEDNESDAY: Staying on pattern. Warm/hot temperatures will be in the lower 90s by the afternoon. Heavy clouds will fill our sky, increasing the rain chances by the afternoon and through the evening. Keep the rain gear ready! Lows will again fall into the middle 70s.

THURSDAY: Copy and paste. Another Summer day, with a higher chance for showers and storms through the middle of the day.