Rain Chances & A Slight Cooldown On The Way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After an extended period without much rainfall, we will finally see widespread rain return to our area during the middle of the week.

TONIGHT: We’ll have a quiet night with mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures tonight will reach the upper-60’s.

MONDAY: A summer-like start to the week is in store. High temperatures will once again be in the lower-90’s, with afternoon pop-up showers possible. Overall chance of rain is 20%.

MID-WEEK: Tuesday will be similar to Monday in terms of temperature and rain chances. Wednesday is when things look to change. A cold front will pass through our area, bringing high rain chances throughout the day. Rain is likely to linger into Thursday, before we dry out to end the week. By Thursday, temperatures will drop into the mid-80’s.