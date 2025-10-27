Rain Chances and Cloudy Conditions To Start The Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)– Cloudy conditions and some showers are possible to start the week before we dry off and remain cool as we head into the weekend.

TONIGHT: Lingering showers are possible as the bulk of the action moves over to Alabama. Clouds will stay as lows drop into the mid 50s.

MONDAY: A cloudy start to the week with only a slim chance of seeing showers throughout the day. Highs will reach a cool 67

TUESDAY: Another storm system will move throughout the day on Tuesday. Isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoon with the bulk of the rain coming in during Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.