Rain chances and weak front keeps the 90s at bay

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Several opportunities for scattered storms over the next several days and a weak cold front Monday aid in keeping afternoon temperatures in the low 80s. Later in the week, drying conditions allow highs to climb into the upper 80s and potentially into the 90s for some.

MONDAY: A weak cold front off the back of a low pressure system in Texas takes aim at our region heading in to the evening hours Monday. Rain showers in the morning open up to the chance for some scattered thunderstorms throughout the rest of the day. Most of us should not break 80 during the day while lows hover around 70.