Rain chances and weak front keeps the 90s at bay
MONDAY: A weak cold front off the back of a low pressure system in Texas takes aim at our region heading in to the evening hours Monday. Rain showers in the morning open up to the chance for some scattered thunderstorms throughout the rest of the day. Most of us should not break 80 during the day while lows hover around 70.
TUESDAY: Storm chances persist into Tuesday to help keep the afternoon high in the low 80s. Overnight lows bottom out around 70 once again.
REST OF THE WEEK: Rain chances through Thursday provide yet more opportunity to fight back against drought. Temperatures start to climb Thursday, culminating in highs in the upper 80s and close to 90s by Friday. Rain chances mostly dry up after Thursday, leaving us with partly cloudy conditions to boost the warming trend. Lows sit in the low 70s throughout this week.