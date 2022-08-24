Rain Chances Begin to Decrease

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – I don’t know about you, but I’m ready for some sunshine! Thankfully, it will gradually make a return over the next couple of days.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. An isolated light rain shower or sprinkle is possible, but most of us will stay dry overnight. Low near 70°. Winds out of the southeast at 3-6 mph.

THURSDAY: Passing clouds with breaks of sunshine. Scattered showers are expected, but not everyone will get rain. High near 82°. Chance of rain: 50%. Here’s what the radar *might* look like at 1:00 PM…

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers are possible, but rain coverage is expected to be less than previous days. A little warmer, with a high near 86°. Chance of rain: 40%.

THE WEEKEND: A stray shower or storm is possible, but for the most part, conditions will be sunny and dry. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds both days with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

Have a great night!