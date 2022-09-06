Rain chances continue into mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warm & humid weather continues along with scattered storms through Wednesday. More rain chances are likely for the weekend as well.

TUESDAY: Another day of scattered showers and storms is on tap in the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms will be locally heavy, and minor flooding is possible in some cases. Highs will top out in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY: A weak front looks to try and slip through the region, bringing another round of scattered afternoon storms. Highs will stay in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY: Behind Wednesday’s front, a brief period of drier weather (and air) will take hold across north MS. This will translate to much lower rain chances and highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Another slug of moisture looks to develop into the region, bringing clouds and periods of rain by afternoon and evening. An early look at HS football around the region looks wet, but stay tuned for any changes!

WEEKEND: Saturday & Sunday look to stay unsettled with rain chances both days. Stay tuned for updates for better timing.