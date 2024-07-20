Rain chances continue into next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another muggy night ahead with a few scattered showers throughout the rest of this evening. We repeat the same summer-like pattern of pop up showers for our Sunday and continue into the next work week. The rain helps to keep our temperatures cooler in the mid 80s for the upcoming days.

TONIGHT – A warm and muggy night in store for us tonight with mostly cloudy conditions. We will continue to see scattered showers and a few thunderstorms as we head into the overnight hours, so if you have any plans tonight you may need to have your rain gear! Temperatures will be into the low 70s tonight.

TOMORROW – Rinse & repeat! Looking ahead towards our Sunday we’ll see much similar conditions with scattered showers and storms that pop-up and clear out fast throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, but still feeling really hot thanks to the humidity!

NEXT WEEK – Rain chances continue into the next work week to hopefully help with the current drought conditions. The rain will help to keep our temperatures below average for this time of year with highs sticking into the 80s!