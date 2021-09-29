Rain chances continue through Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Warm, humid weather continues along with rain chances through the middle of the week before drier weather conditions return Friday.

WEDNESDAY: Expect a mostly cloudy sky through the day with showers and isolated storms developing in the afternoon and evening hours. The best chance of rain today will be over the southern half of the state, south of I-20. Highs will stay in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Another day of isolated to scattered showers and storms is on tap for the region with a mostly cloudy sky. Daytime highs will hold in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY: A ridge of high pressure will restrengthen over most of the Southeast, shifting the better rain chances away from our region. Expect warmer afternoons with highs in the middle 80s and a mix of sun and clouds.

SUNDAY: Another front is forecast to approach from the northwest, and this will bring another round of at least scattered showers to north Mississippi and west Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: All signs point to Sunday’s front being able to clear the region by late Monday into Tuesday, and this should bring at least some semblance of cooler, drier air to the region. Tuesday’s highs could hold in the upper 70s.