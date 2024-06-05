Rain chances continue Wednesday PM

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We’ll have one more rain chance Wednesday before several dry days.

WEDNESDAY: Similar to the past few days, the best chance of scattered showers and storms comes in the afternoon & evening hours. Before any major rain develops, highs should reach the upper 80s area-wide.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: At least isolated showers and storms will stay possible through the evening, ending after midnight. Lows will drop to near 70 degrees.

THURSDAY: Winds will turn westerly ahead of the next front, and this will usher in hotter air by afternoon. We expect highs to reach the low 90s w/limited to no rain chance as the front passes.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: Briefly lower humidity will be the story Friday & Saturday as drier air works in from the north. We don’t expect any rain either day as well! By Sunday, yet another front will be in the pipeline…so at least scattered storms are back in the forecast by Sunday PM.