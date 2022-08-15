Rain chances help us beat the heat

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs drop into the mid to upper 80s by Thursday as prevalent rain chances return. MONDAY: Perhaps the warmest day of the week is on tap Monday with an afternoon temperature in the mid 90s. Scattered cloud cover and the odd shower offer some help, although most will remain hot and dry. Lows bottom out in the low 70s overnight.

TUESDAY: While not quite an exact copy of Monday, Tuesday also offers highs in the mid 90s with a dash of cloud and rain to keep the lucky few cool. Lows reach around 70 overnight.