Rain chances on the increase, cooler temps late week

SUMMARY: Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for the next few days, with more widespread rain chances as we end the week and start our holiday weekend. Highs will be around 90 through Thursday, but Friday looks to be quite wet so temps will only be in the low 80s. Low to mid 80s stick around for the weekend. Models still are in disagreement on if a cold front will clear the area by 4th of July, so for now leaving a chance of scattered showers and storms.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers will dissipate as the sun sets tonight. In areas that got a brief downpour, some fog will be possible with winds calming early tomorrow morning. Lows in the low 70s, with partly cloudy skies.

- Advertisement -

TUESDAY: Coverage of scattered showers and storms will be much more widespread on Tuesday, and we may get a boost in afternoon storms due to moisture from Tropical storm Danny as it moves west. Highs around 90 with partly cloudy skies and afternoon storms.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Due to higher coverage of showers and storms, they may persist into the evening a bit longer than in previous nights. Lows around the 70 degree mark with partly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY: Very similar forecast for Wednesday, although temperatures may be a tad cooler than Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will once again pop up in the afternoon, highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

THURSDAY TO MONDAY: Thursday continues the trend of scattered storms as a front begins to approach the area. Coverage could be a bit higher in northern areas. Highs staying in the upper 80s to around 90. The cold front will cause Friday to be very wet across the area. Rain and storms will be around for much of the day, with much cooler temps due to cloud cover and rain, in the low 80s. Some upper 70s not out of the question. The big question is will it rain on the 4th of July? The European model has been very consistent on the front clearing the area and drying us out by Saturday evening, while the GFS stalls the front and keeps the holiday weekend wet. We’ll have a better idea of what will happen as the week goes on, so stay tuned!

CONNECT WITH @WCBIWEATHER ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM