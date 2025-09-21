Rain Chances Increase Going Into Next Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)-

TONIGHT: A lovely night is in store as partly cloudy skies stay around the area. Look for lows to drop into the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Another hot day is in store as highs reach into the mid 90s once again. Clouds will increase during the afternoon followed by isolated storms taking place until the late evening hours.

NEXT WEEK: Rain chances look to increase as we look ahead to early next week which is much needed considering how dry we have been so far this September! Wednesday looks to be the best chance to see rain and storms.