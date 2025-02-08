Rain chances increase heading into next week

McKinley Dean,

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We will see clouds building in later this evening ahead of a front that will pass through and bring us some showers tonight. The clouds linger through our Super Bowl Sunday with a slight rain chance due to some lingering showers. Expect cooler temperatures moving in by Sunday and continuing into next week. More rain chances and a few thunderstorms likely by the middle of next week!

TONIGHT – Ahead of a front that will slowly push through tonight, we will see clouds build across the area along with a few showers developing after sunset. Temperatures will be slightly cooler tonight with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

SUNDAY – The heavy cloud coverage sticks around through our Sunday along with a few lingering showers, but luckily not a washout for any Super Bowl festivities you may have planned. We will see a drop in temperatures as a result of Saturday’s cold front with highs only reaching into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK – Rain, rain, and more rain on the way! We have multiple rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms in the mix towards the middle of next week, so be sure to have the rain gear on stand by!

