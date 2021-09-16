Rain chances increase in the next few days

SUMMARY: The remnant circulation of Nicholas continues to spin over the Lower MS Valley, and rain chances will accordingly increase across north MS and west AL in the next few days.

THURSDAY: The sky stays generally cloudy today with just spotty rain expected – most places will likely stay dry. Daytime highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

FRIDAY: Rain coverage is expected to markedly increase relative to previous days thanks to tropical moisture finally being pulled northward from the Gulf Coast. Expect numerous showers and storms through the day, becoming locally heavy at times.

SATURDAY: Another day of scattered to potentially numerous showers and storms is expected. Pockets of heavy rain remain possible as well. Highs will likely hold in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms stay likely as the airmass across the region remains unchanged.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Showers and storms will remain in the forecast Monday and Tuesday, but the coverage could be slightly lower relative to the weekend. Highs will moderate slightly back into the lower 80s.

MID-WEEK: There are signs a cold front will at least temporarily sweep this tropical air away from the viewing area by Wednesday and Thursday. This would bring a much-welcomed drier airmass into the region, so for now the forecast is calling for decreasing rain chances in this time frame.