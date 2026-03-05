Rain chances increase into the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain potential increasing as we finish the first week of March. Severe risk is likely for our Saturday.

THURSDAY NIGHT: It is going to be a mild night again, humid too. Lows tonight will drop into the lower 60s. Clouds will continue to fill in overnight.

FRIDAY: Another day with afternoon highs in the lower 80s. There will more clouds across the sky throughout the morning. By the afternoon, there will be a isolated to scattered chance for showers. Possibly a few thunderstorms. Wind will be breezy, gusts up to 20MPH. Overnight lows will be in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY: A cold front will be bringing showers and storms in for our weekend. There is a chance for these storms to become strong to severe. All modes of severe weather could be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed NE MS and western AL in a split between Levels 1 and 2 out of 5. The timeline is currently afternoon through evening. Temperatures will be warm, in the upper 70s. Lows will be in the lower 60s.