Rain chances increase later this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: The week starts off mild, but cooler and rainier weather moves in for the middle and end of the work week.

MONDAY: Variably cloudy and generally dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Clearing will occur late in the day and set up the evening hours to be increasingly chilly.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool with lows down in the middle 40s!

TUESDAY: Expect lots of sunshine and a refreshing day as highs hold in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: The day starts off chilly and dry, but clouds will quickly increase through the day as highs reach the lower 70s. Rain will become increasingly likely into the evening hours, and embedded thunder is possible, but no severe weather is expected. The highest severe threat with this system will be confined to areas of far southern and southeastern MS.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The sky stays cloudy with scattered showers both days. Highs will likely hold in the 60s Thursday and possibly the upper 50s Friday!

WEEKEND: Gradual clearing is expected Saturday, and Halloween Sunday is looking spectacular with highs near 70 degrees and tons of sunshine.