Chances for rain and storms will increase this week as several systems move through the area. This will help to knock our temperatures down a few degrees, but afternoons will still be warm and humid. By next weekend, some areas could see 1-3″ of rain.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Hurricane Hanna made landfall south of Corpus Christi, Texas this evening as a category 1 storm. Elsewhere, Hurricane Douglas is expected to lash Hawaii with rain and wind on Sunday, and Tropical Depression Gonzalo continues to weaken in the Caribbean. We’re also watching another wave of low pressure coming off the coast of Africa that has a high chance of development in the next 5 days. If it does develop, it would be named Isaias.

- Advertisement -

SATURDAY NIGHT: A shower or storm is possible this evening, but we’ll be dry after 11 pm. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s and a light southeasterly wind.

SUNDAY: Once again, pop-up showers and storms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 90s. Winds will remain out of the south at 5 mph.

MONDAY-SATURDAY: Rain and storms will be more widespread through the week and even into the weekend. Not everyone will see rain every day, but we will keep rain chances at 50%-60%. The better rain chances will help to keep our high temperatures limited to near 90 with morning lows in the low 70s. If you happen to get caught under one or two downpours, you could see 2″+ of rain by the end of this week.

Follow WCBI Weather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram