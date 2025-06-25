COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Afternoon pop-up showers continue to be possible all week with highs slowly dropping into the low 90s for the weekend. Rain chances increase tomorrow with the possibility of strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Copy and paste of yesterday with highs sticking in the mid 90s. Afternoon pop-up showers continue with most areas staying dry today.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A mild and muggy night is ahead with lows dropping into the mid 70s. Patchy fog is possible in the early morning hours.

THURSDAY: Rain chances increase with a round of showers and storms moving through in the morning hours before a break. Afternoon storms could be strong to severe. The main threat will be wind gusts. Highs will be in the mid 90s before dropping into the mid 70s for a calm overnight.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Highs will be in the low 90s with rain chances sticking around for the afternoon hours. Muggy conditions persist with lows in the low to mid 70s.