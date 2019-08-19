SUMMARY: Chances for a storm or two continue through Wednesday with increased chances for rain for the end of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will slowly decrease as we go into the weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT: A lingering shower is possible before midnight with lows in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Spotty showers and storms are possible, but not everyone will see rain. Highs will stay in the mid 90s with heat index values over 100. Any rain will cool you down a bit, but most of us will stay hot.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY: Rain chances increase by the end of the week and into the weekend. These days won’t be complete washouts, but it’s likely that everyone will see at least some rain. Make sure you grab the umbrella and a rain jacket as high school football season kicks off. Highs will be a little cooler thanks to the rain, staying around 90 through the weekend.

