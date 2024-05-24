Rain chances linger through Memorial Day weekend.

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – As the week comes to a close, scattered storms and rain chances are still possible throughout the Memorial Day weekend. High temperatures remain in the upper 80s, with clear skies and mild temperatures by the middle of next week.

FRIDAY: Overcast skies are in the picture as the week wraps up. Isolated rain and storm chances are possible, with the chance of some scattered storms bringing strong winds. The high temperature will reach into the upper 80s by the afternoon, with an overnight low temperature in the 70s.

SATURDAY: Continue to stay weather aware throughout the weekend. The potential for scattered storms will continue, and some could become locally heavy. The high temperature is expected to reach into the 90s, with overnight temperatures in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy conditions are in store, with the possibility for isolated rain and storm chances remaining. Temperatures stay in the lower 90s throughout the afternoon, dipping into the lower 70s overnight. Wind gusts could be strong at times, so be sure to watch the current conditions if you are planning to spend time outside.

MEMORIAL DAY: Monday will be overcast with the lingering potential for rain and storms. Temperatures stay hot, with a high temperature in the lower to mid-90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

EARLY WEEK: As a cold front passes on Monday, skies will become clear. The early to mid-week is expected to bring sunny skies. Dry conditions and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s will bring a break from rain potentials!!