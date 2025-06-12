Rain chances on the rise

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We will be locked in the summer rain pattern, where pop-up showers are likely in the mornings with storm potential in the afternoon/evenings. Keep the rain gear by the door.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Potential for strong to severe storms are possible through the rest of our Thursday evening. Damaging wind would be the main concern, if the storms were to become intense enough. Tornado threat is very low, but not zero. With the heavy clouds, today’s warmth will be locked in and will only allow overnight lows to drop into the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Finally the end of the week! Conditions will copy and paste from Thursday. Hot and humid through the morning, with possible pop-up showers. As the day goes on and temperatures heat up to the upper 80s/lower 90s, storm potential will build in for the afternoon and evening. Lows will again drop into the lower 70s.

WEEKEND: With it being Father’s Day Weekend, many hold celebrations outdoors either grilling or golfing. This will be another weekend to consider indoor plans for celebrating Dad. Showers and storms will hold through the weekend and into the next week.