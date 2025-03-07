Rain chances on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances are on the way for the weekend, with overcast conditions and much milder temps come Sunday.

TONIGHT: A cold front will pass through overnight, bringing the chance for some scattered showers. No meaningful accumulation is expected, and they will be light and hit or miss. Cloud cover will increase overnight, with temps dropping into the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy conditions will remain, apart from a stray peak of sun through the day. The rain will hold off until the evening hours, with some heavy down pours and some rumbles of thunder possible overnight. Highs will crest into the middle 60s, with winds coming out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SUNDAY: The bulk of the rain will fall late Saturday into early Sunday morning, before we get a lull through the mid morning hours. Expect rain totals of .25″ to half an inch, with some spots who receive a downpour getting close to an inch. High temperatures will be limited to the mid 50s, thanks to persistent cloud cover. Overnight, as we dry up, lows will fall into the low 40s.

AHEAD: We will have multiple chances for rain and storms ahead, with Wednesday night and next FRI/SAT standing out. Stay tuned over the next few days as details become clearer. Some strong storms may be possible, especially next weekend.