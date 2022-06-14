Rain chances provide brief relief from the heat, more comfortable this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Afternoon rain chances will provide short-lived relief from the heat for some of us. The good news is, a front will move through Saturday and bring in less-humid air for the weekend.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Extremely warm and muggy. Mostly clear skies. Low temps only in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid… again. Mostly sunny skies with high temps in the mid 90s. An afternoon pop-up shower or storm is possible, but most of us will stay dry. Chance of rain: 20%. Another round of showers is possible closer to midnight. More of us will have a chance to get rain with this round. Here’s what the radar might look like overnight:

THURSDAY: Hot and humid… again. Partly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible. Chance of rain: 30%. High temps in the low to mid 90s.

THE WEEKEND: Things are looking a little more comfortable this weekend. A front will move through Saturday and knock down the humidity. High temps will still be in the low 90s, but with lower humidity, heat indices won’t be nearly as extreme. Stay cool and find ways to beat the heat!

Have a great night!