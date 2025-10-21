Rain Chances Return

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are keeping the comfortable temperatures around throughout the week. Some rain will be possible today.

TUESDAY: A few isolated showers as we start the day are possible. These showers will last through lunchtime, clearing by the late afternoon. These will be short-lived and quick-moving, so don’t expect a large amount of rain. This comes as a weak cold front will push through our area, which will reinforce our fall-like temperatures. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper-70’s.

WEDNESDAY: We will be dry throughout the day on Wednesday. The cold front that passes on Tuesday will bring slightly cooler temperatures – highs will be in the mid-70’s. Overall a nice day!

THURSDAY: A repeat of Wednesday, other than temperatures being slightly warmer. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper-70’s.