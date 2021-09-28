Rain chances return for mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Warm and increasingly humid conditions prevail for the rest of the work week, leading to rain chances to return.

TUESDAY: Clouds will likely increase through the day, but there should still be intervals of sun as well. Stray afternoon or evening showers are possible, but the coverage will be quite widely spaced. Expect high temperatures in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Expect a slightly better chance of showers or storms in the afternoon hours as a ridge of high pressure weakens slightly over the Southeast/Gulf. Highs will stay in the 80s.

FRIDAY: The aforementioned area of high pressure will build back across the Southeast and will accordingly help drop rain chances to near zero. Daytime highs bounce back into the middle and possibly upper 80s.

WEEKEND: Dry weather looks to hold on Saturday, but a weak front will bring another chance of isolated showers to the region by Sunday. Highs will stay in the 80s both days.