Rain chances return, Thanksgiving looking nice

We’ve enjoyed a nice, quiet, and sunny stretch of weather for the last week, but it looks like our string of luck is coming to an end. A cold front will move through on Sunday, bringing more clouds and some isolated showers. A stronger system will approach on Wednesday and will bring rain and storms to the area. Fortunately, it looks like Thanksgiving will be dry.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: All in all, our weekend isn’t looking too shabby. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 70s. Morning lows will remain in the 40s and 50s. A cold front will move through the area Sunday, bringing the chance of some showers for areas along and north of I-22. Overall, there probably won’t be enough rain to ruin any plans. Cooler air will move in behind the front to start off the workweek.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: We’ll start off the week a bit cooler with highs in the 60s to near 70 and morning lows in the 40s. Skies will remain partly cloudy for Monday and Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: Our second cold front will approach the area Wednesday morning, bringing rain and possibly some storms. As of now, it appears rain could begin in the morning and exit by sunset, but this could change. Highs will be in the upper 60s with morning lows in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Any rain will exit by Wednesday night, leaving us dry and partly cloudy for Thanksgiving and Friday. A shower or two is possible Friday evening, but we’re not expecting much. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with morning lows in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Looking ahead, we may have another round of rain and storms to deal with next Saturday and Sunday (November 28th and 29th). This is still a good ways away, but keep an eye on it if you have any outdoor plans scheduled.

