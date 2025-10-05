Rain Chances Return to Start the Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After an extended stretch of very little rain, our area will start to see rain as we head into Sunday and the rest of the week.

TONIGHT: A quiet night overall, with a low temperature of 64. Expect a breeze out of the east and some passing clouds.

SUNDAY: Another warm day, with high temperatures reaching the mid-80’s. We will have a breeze out of the east, and at times wind gusts could reach up to 20 mph. Isolated showers are possible throughout the day tomorrow.

WEEK AHEAD: We will continue to see high temperatures in the mid-80’s throughout the week next week. Our rain chances stick around all week, as well. Overall, a 20-30% chance of rain for each day of the week.