Rain Chances Return to the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – So far this month, we have not had much rainfall. However, that will change this week as rain returns to our area.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few scattered showers are possible overnight tonight. Expect a low temperature near 70 degrees. Overall, a warm and humid night.

MONDAY: Rain is possible early Monday morning, with a few isolated showers through the day. Rain chances pick up in the evening, with some scattered showers possible. High temperature near 93.

REST OF WEEK: Rain chances will remain around 20-30% all week. Temperatures will stay in the low-to-mid-90’s for the next several days. We’ll have increased moisture in our atmosphere, so expect slightly higher humidity values this week compared to last.