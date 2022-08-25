Rain chances stay isolated for north MS into the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – North MS will remain on the north side of the heaviest/highest rain chances the next few days. Temperatures will begin trending up as well.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy today with scattered showers, mainly along and south of US 82. Once again, heavier rain is expected over waterlogged central MS, where additional flash flooding could occur today. Highs should top out in the lower 80s south, mid to possibly upper 80s north.

FRIDAY: We’ll end the week with lowering rain chances…to near 30% for most. Highs will gain a few degrees area-wide into the middle 80s.

WEEKEND: The weather stays warm and humid, so it’s difficult to completely remove rain chances. However, just a few showers are expected each day with highs in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Forecast models remain slightly inconsistent with potential rain coverage, so a typical late August forecast is more likely than not. This means roughly a 30% of afternoon rain each day with highs in the 80s.