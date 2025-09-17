Rain Chances Stick Around

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It is still feeling like summer. It will continue to stay hot to end the week, with afternoon pop-up showers.

WEDNESDAY: Highs will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon with isolated to scattered rain during the peak heating hours. Keep the umbrella near for most of the afternoon!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear night ahead with lows in the mid 60s and passing clouds overhead.

THURSDAY: Mostly copy and paste of Wednesday. The morning hours will stay mostly dry with rain chances mainly in the afternoon hours. Highs will climb to the mid 90s again, but luckily humidity is still staying comfortable. Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.

WEEKEND: Highs in the low to mid 90s with afternoon showers still possible. So…make sure to keep the rain jacket near!