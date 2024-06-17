Rain chances to start off the work week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a hot Father’s Day, we are ending our Sunday with increased cloud coverage ahead of the next rain chance coming Monday.

TONIGHT: It’ll stay warm and humid out there tonight. Clouds from the south will continue to build into Northeast Mississippi. There could be a stray shower or two tonight towards our southern counties, but our best rain chance will happen tomorrow. Temps tonight will hold in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: We will start out Monday off with some heavy cloud coverage. There could be an isolated shower before lunch time, but the best chance for seeing rain will happen in the afternoon. This rain doesn’t look to be widespread but rather spotty in nature. If you are headed out the door for any afternoon or evening plans, you might want to bring that umbrella just in case! Temperatures will be in the low 90s tomorrow.

LOOKING AHEAD: We will keep the clouds and isolated rain chances through Tuesday. By midweek, it looks like we will begin to clear out for the next few days. Temperatures will also be on the rise headed towards the end of next week!