Temperatures will stay warm and humid over the next several days with heat index values approaching 105 at times. We’ll also see some increased rain chances, especially by the middle of the week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with just a few clouds. Lows will be in the mid 70s with a light south-southeasterly wind.

MONDAY: We’ll start off Monday mostly sunny before a few clouds build in through the day. A stray shower or storm is possible after lunchtime, but most of us won’t see rain. That will allow our temperatures to climb into the mid 90s with heat index values closer to 105 by the afternoon. Winds will be southwesterly at 3 to 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain chances will increase to 40% for Tuesday as we’re expecting a better chance for some afternoon and evening storms. If you don’t get caught in a downpour, temperatures will climb to the mid 90s once again. The heat index will remain over 100 in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Afternoon showers and storms will remain possible through the middle and end of the week. Some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Afternoon highs will remain in the low to mid 90s, but any rain will help to cool you down a bit. Morning lows will be in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Pop-up storms will continue for the weekend as temperatures remain hot and humid. Temperatures will climb to the low and mid 90s each afternoon with morning lows in the low 70s.

