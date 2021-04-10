Rain and clouds exit, weekend looking nice!

After last night’s storms, it would appear we don’t have any severe weather to deal with for the next several days. The weekend will turn out pretty nice with highs in the 70s. Our next chance for showers will be Tuesday and Wednesday.

SATURDAY: Lots of clouds can be expected during the morning in the wake of the early storms but it’ll be pretty quiet over. Some sun should develop during the afternoon allowing highs to recover into the mid 70s. While a few stray afternoon showers are possible, most spots shouldn’t have anything to worry about. Winds from the SW 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy & cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 30% chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain. Cooler highs in the upper 60s.

