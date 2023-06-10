Rain continues into next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It will be a very hot a humid next few days with temperatures still sitting in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain and storms are likely for the most part of this upcoming work week.

TODAY – Skies will be mostly cloudy to start off your Saturday, but there is a 40% chance for rain for later today. Storms begin to push into the area after your lunchtime today and the SPC has issued a level 1 and 2 risk for parts of our viewing area. Temperatures are still climbing and we will reach a high of 90 for today.

TONIGHT – There is still a 40% chance for storms heading into the overnight hours, but should move out of the area by midnight tonight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and temperatures will begin to cool off into the 60s for tonight.

TOMORROW – Thunderstorms are likely again for your Sunday and starting around your lunchtime. There is a 70% chance for thunderstorms for tomorrow and most of the area remains under that level 1 and 2 risk. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for the most part of your Sunday and temperatures still sitting in the low 90s.

NEXT WEEK – Keep the umbrella and rain jacket handy this week because the rain is here to stay.