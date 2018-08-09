More Rain; Cooler Weather On The Way.

Thursday/Friday: Showers and storms will become more scattered on Thursday. Due to the increase in rain, our high temperatures should remain in the upper 80s now through the weekend. On Friday, scattered showers and storms will again be possible. Overnight lows will remain in the lower 70s.

Saturday/Sunday: Showers and storms will begin to decrease in number as our upper level disturbance begins to push off to our east. Rain chances will decrease just a tad as we go into the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Overnight lows will remain in the lower 70s.

- Advertisement -

Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday: As we head into next week, our summer-time pattern will return. Isolated pop-up showers and storms will work their way back into the forecast Monday. Highs next week will return to the lower 90s, with overnight lows remaining in the lower 70s.