The Rain Didn’t Keep Baseball Teams From Sliding Into Tupelo For A Tournament

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Dozens of baseball teams slid into Tupelo over the weekend.

Teams met in Ballard Park on Sunday, for the United States Specialty Sports Association Championship playoffs.

The USSSA is a competitive baseball league for ages seven to fourteen.

The tournament usually hosts about 45 teams and plays through the weekend, but this weekend’s bad weather canceled Friday and Saturday games.

USSSA Representative Channing Walker says this year’s College World Series features dozens of athletes who got their start in little league baseball.

“It’s a great opportunity to learn the game of baseball, which gives them the opportunity to learn about life. Baseball is the only sport you fail 70% of the time and you go to the Hall of Fame, so its a good opportunity for kids to learn at an early age, that failures happen in life and good things come to those who work hard.”

The championship game featured the Oxford Rebels and the Hernando Rampage.

The Hernando Rampage came out on top and are this year’s tournament champs.

They’ve now qualified to play in the Little League World Series later this summer, in Alabama.