Rain Doesn’t Damper ‘See You At The Pole’ Observances

MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Rain did not stop students from gathering for the annual “See You At The Pole” events at area schools.

Students at Mooreville moved the event into the gym. Students prayed, read scripture and sang worship songs.

Students say they are encouraged by the event every year.

“I just like it gives us the chance to get out here and worship God around our school and to spread His Word and openly pray,” said Mooreville High School Senior Pierce Henry.

“It just encourages me to be bold and not be ashamed of the Lord and to speak what I believe in and to show it throughout the day,” said Mooreville High School Junior Sara Taylor Baker.

The student led “See You At The Pole” is observed the 4th Wednesday in September. It began with a group of students at a Texas school in the early 1990’s.