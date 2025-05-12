Rain done yet?

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Nope. Soggy streets continue into the beginning of another week. Mid-week dry out looks promising, ahead of another round of possible rain.

MONDAY NIGHT: The chance for scattered showers and storms maintains through the evening. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. There is a chance for some patchy fog overnight.

TUESDAY: The upper low will start to begin moving out. This will allow for a more isolated chance for showers and storms, though some heavy downpours will still be possible. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s to lower 80s across the corner. Overnight lows drop to the lower 60s.

WED-WEEKEND: Drier but hotter conditions are heading our way. Temperatures are heading back into the middle to upper 80s, potentially the 90s! Partly cloudy sky will hold Wednesday and Thursday, which means the sun returns! The chance for rain is back in the forecast late Friday and through the weekend.