Rain-Free Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are sticking with dry conditions and warm temperatures through the next several days.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Another calm night for our entire area. We’ll have a light breeze and will have very little cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the low-50’s.

MONDAY: A quiet, comfortable start to the week. Some passing clouds are possible, but expect mostly sunny conditions with a high temperature near 85. Humidity values will remain low.

REST OF WORK WEEK: Similar to Monday, temperatures will remain in the mid-80’s through Friday with little to no rain chances until the weekend. A steady north wind will continue to pull dry air into our area.