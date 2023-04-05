Rain is here to stay

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Rain showers are going to be sticking around. Temperatures are going to be taking a dive back into the 60s, once the cold front passes.

WEDENESDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms are going to continue moving across northern Mississippi. The severe weather threat should be cleared out by 10PM, at the latest. Temperatures tonight will be mild again, falling into the low to middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Temperatures are going to be about 20 degrees cooler than the first few days of the week. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s. Cloud coverage will remain heavy and rain chances maintain across northern Mississippi. Temperatures overnight will be in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: The temperatures will continue cooling off. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s. Rain continues on for the end of the week. Low temperatures will be in the low to middle 50s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will continue the trend of cooler temperatures, in the 60s, and rain showers. Rain will be cleared out for the end of the weekend. Easter Sunday will be in the lower 70s, with a little bit more sun returning to the forecast. Temperatures overnight during the weekend will be in the upper 40s.